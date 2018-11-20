Van Lanschot Kempen: Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL selects Kempen Capital Management as fiduciary manager



's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 20 November 2018



Today, Van Lanschot Kempen announces that Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL has chosen Kempen Capital Management, the Van Lanschot Kempen asset manager, to be its new fiduciary manager.

Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL has over 95,000 members and invested assets of around €8.5 billion. Kempen Capital Management (Kempen) will provide advice for Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL's total invested assets from the second quarter of 2019; the transition began at the end of September 2018.

Leni Boeren, Kempen's CEO, comments: "We are proud that Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL has selected us to carry out their fiduciary management. The pension fund's long-term view, featuring its own socially responsible investment policy coupled with tailored implementation, is a good fit with Kempen. It's a partnership across generations with a firm focus on the future, bolstering our position as a fiduciary manager in the Dutch market. We look forward to working with Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL for the long term."

René van de Kieft, Chairman of Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL, adds: "From day one, the Kempen team impressed with the quality of its analyses, its strong, relationship-driven communications and its hands-on solutions. As Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL's board, we are confident that Kempen will help us achieve the professional asset management governance we aspire to."





