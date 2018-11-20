Data Center Market is Expected to Grow Rapidly Owing to Increased Demand & Growth Prospects at a CAGR of 10.21% During 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global data center market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A data center is a centralized facility used for data processing, computing, and storage. It comprises high-performance servers, storage arrays, networking equipment, and supportive services such as cooling and powering solutions. The factors that propel the growth of the data center market include increased demand for high performance of computing, cost benefits, and increasing investment in the data centers. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high initial cost of investment. Data center market may be explored by type, application, and geography. Data center market may be explored by electrical solution as Power backup, Power distribution, and measurement and Cabling infrastructure. The "power distribution and measurements" segment led the data center market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth includes advancement in the technology.

Data center market may be explored by mechanical solution as chillers, air conditioning, cooling tower, economizers, management system, server cooling, and others. Based on user type, the data center market may be classified as mid-size data center, large data center, and enterprise data center. Data center market could be explored based on service type as system integration, consulting, and professional. Data center market could be explored based on vertical type as government, BFSI, Telecom and IT, healthcare, energy, and others. The "telecom and it" segment led the data center market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Data center market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "North America" segment led the data center market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include groping importance of community cloud systems, rising technological development, and increasing investments in data centers. North America is likely to be followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the data center market comprise Hitachi Vantara, Inventec, Juniper, Extreme Network, Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Altima Technologies (Net Zoom), KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), M+W Group, Vertiv, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Cummins, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group, Caterpillar, HDR Architecture, ABB, General Electric, Jones Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., AECOM. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

A data center is a centralized facility used for data computing, processing, and storage. It includes high-performance servers, networking equipment, storage arrays, and supporting services such as powering and cooling solutions. Data centers are established by either large-scale enterprises or enterprises offering cloud-based services. Enterprises build colocation and managed hosting data center facilities and rent them to other large enterprises and SMEs.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Data Center Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix

Alphabet

Microsoft

Amazon.com



Increasing demand for cloud-based storage

Increasing focus on data center consolidation

Increasing interest towards quantum computing

