

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Tuesday, and the British pound held steady against the euro and dollar as investors looked forward to a testimony by Bank of England policymakers on the latest November inflation report.



Traders also watched the latest developments on Brexit after U.K. Prime Minister won support from Britain's top business group for her draft Brexit deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 38 points or 0.54 percent at 6,963 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower in the previous session.



BHP Billiton lost about 1 percent as the mining giant settled a long-standing transfer dispute with the Australian tax authority over commodity payments made to its Singapore marketing business.



Paper and packaging company Mondi rose half a percent after announcing it intends to simplify its existing group into a single holding company.



Building materials group CRH fell slightly after commencing phase three of its share buyback program.



Industrial software firm AVEVA rallied 3.2 percent after announcing solid interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2018.



Food and support services company Compass Group jumped 3.4 percent after reporting a rise in FY18 underlying profit and hiking dividend.



Low-cost airline EasyJet tumbled 3.3 percent despite posting strong financial results for fiscal 2018.



