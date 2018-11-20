The following information is based on a press release from Saab AB (Saab) published on November 19, 2018 and may be subject to change. The board of Directors of Saab resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders will be entitled to one (1) new share for every four (4) shares held. The scheduled Ex-date is November 23, 2018. The subscription price is SEK 225.00 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Saab (SAAB). For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700194