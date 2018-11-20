LINK Mobility Group AS Strengthens its Position in the French Market by Acquiring Multiwizz

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility Group AS ("LINK"), one of Europe's leading and fastest growing providers of B2C mobile messaging and mobile services, has today entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of French mobile messaging company Multiwizz SAS ("Multiwizz").

Multiwizz was established in 2009, and is located in Aix en Provence, France. Multiwizz has a strong position in the French market and is one of the leading mobile messaging and SMS marketing providers in France based on their two platforms, Envoyer SMS Pro and Hexa SMS.

"I am happy to announce that we have now taken our second step into the French market through the acquisition of Multiwizz. This big European market experiences strong growth and high demand for advanced mobile messaging and solutions services. Multiwizz has a strong customer base of more than 5000 customers in France, and we see a good potential to grow the overall customer base in France through increased penetration of both existing and new services. LINK has now grown its customer base in Europe through organic growth and acquisitions over the last twelve months from 10,000 to more than 20,000 customers." says Arild E. Hustad, CEO of LINK.

Blaise Thiercelin, CEO of Multiwizz, says: "I am very proud that Multiwizz joins a group like LINK Mobility Group that will provide more valuable mobile solutions and services to our clients, enabling the company to pursue its growth. Multiwizz's commercial and technical teams are excited by this new opportunity to reinforce our customer satisfaction with new high quality innovative services."

Aabø-Evensen & Co Advokatfirma, Baker & McKenzie France has acted as legal advisors to LINK Mobility Group AS, and Chammas & Marcheteau has acted as legal advisors to Multiwizz SAS in connection with the transaction.

