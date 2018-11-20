Imperial War Museums has appointed digital consultancy Inviqa to define and roll-out a roadmap of digital initiatives to support the organisation's digital transformation.

Imperial War Museums is a family of five museums recording and showcasing experiences of modern conflict. Its sites and archives enable audiences to explore the causes of war and its impact on people's lives.

Following a competitive pitch, digital consultancy Inviqa has commenced work with Imperial War Museums to translate the organisation's digital strategy into a roadmap of digital investments, implement an appropriate digital operating model, and map the organisation's primary museum visitor journey to surface key opportunities to enhance the customer experience.

Charles Bodsworth, assistant director for digital transformation at Imperial War Museums, said: 'We had a digital strategy but needed to add expertise, perspective, and the capacity to turn that strategy into an ambitious but realistic roadmap. That's where engaging an external agency came in. Inviqa was the clear first choice for Imperial War Museums. The team had an unrivalled ability to understand our business and user needs, and thanks to their capabilities in business strategy, experience design, and digital product development, they are ideally placed to support our digital transformation'.

Commenting on the appointment, Inviqa director Myles Davidson said: 'We're delighted to partner with Imperial War Museums at such an important stage in the organisation's growth. Our focus at Inviqa is on helping organisations adapt and succeed in a digital world so we're delighted to be helping Imperial War Museums realise its digital transformation'.

Inviqa has offices across the UK and Germany and employs more than 200 business strategists, technologists, and designers. Its client portfolio includes the likes of Virgin, Reiss, Arsenal FC, and the National Theatre.

