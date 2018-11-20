Engle Martin Associates, a leading national independent loss adjusting and claims management provider, announced today that it has elected to join vrs Adjusters, a global organization of loss adjusting companies operating in over 140 countries around the world.

The vrs Adjusters organization offers loss adjusting and claims management services to global risk management and insurance markets, with over 300 offices in more than 140 countries. vrs Adjusters' members are independent claims service providers with a long-standing tradition of excellence in their home territories and leaders in their respective claims handling markets. Each of the professional companies have a deep understanding of their local territories and of the finer cultural nuances that make all the difference to achieving a well-resolved claim. Highly experienced loss adjusters and technical staff provide client-focused, local claims services across all lines of the insurance business, managing hundreds of major global corporate programs and thousands of single territory corporate programs around the world. The high proficiency and high quality standards enable greater control of the mitigation process and the ability to minimize the total cost of the loss. For additional information, visit www.vrsadjusters.com.

"We welcome our new partner, Engle Martin Associates, one of the most influential companies in our sector in the US," says Tancréde Stagnara, President of vrs Adjusters. "Our organization is present everywhere in the world and we continue to grow, meeting the ever-changing demands of the insurance industry by delivering a comprehensive offer of quality claims services."

"The Engle Martin family is very excited to join vrs Adjusters. For us, this partnership is the next logical step forward in enhancing our ability to provide clients with a truly global solution. Our goal is to positively impact the lives of those we touch and it is clear that we are aligned with partner firms that share that commitment," shared Stephen Beene, President of Engle Martin Associates.

About Engle Martin Associates

Atlanta-based Engle Martin Associates is a leading national independent loss adjusting and claims management provider with 70 offices and 650+ employees throughout the United States. Privately held and owner operated, the firm delivers a comprehensive line of service offerings including commercial property, casualty, inland marine/cargo, heavy equipment and large loss adjusting, as well as TPA/claims management and subrogation services. For more information, visit www.englemartin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005157/en/

Contacts:

John Ketch

Engle Martin Associates

Senior Vice President

jketch@englemartin.com