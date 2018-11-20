On November 11, 2018, Global Blockcloud Meetup officially kicked off in Moscow. Hosted by GENESIS Capital, the incubator of Blockcloud and a top investment organization in the blockchain industry, and supported by ICO Drops, one of the world's highest rating agencies, and GENESIS LAB, this event attracted nearly 300 guests and was widely acclaimed by Russian experts, scholars, industry leaders, and local blockchain enthusiasts.

With the evolution of the Internet, people's demand for Internet also changed. They tend to pay more attention to the service itself instead of where the service is provided. Based on such changes, Blockcloud combines the advantages of blockchain technology and a Future Internet technology, SCN (Service-centric Networking), to provide a safe and efficient underlying support for the future network, so as to underpin better dynamism, creditability, incentive, safety, fairness, and extendibility of upper-layer applications.

During the meetup, Blockcloud introduced the project's advantages and internationally advanced technical strength to all the attendants, including its core team and scientist advisory board; discussed the development and prospects of Internet and blockchain; as well as interpreted related international laws, regulations, and policies. Numerous excellent local institutions invited the Blockcloud team for a deep idea exchange to discuss the possibility of multi-dimensional cooperation.

Russia, where the event was held, is still witnessing an early stage development in terms of blockchain, but it is highly deemed as an incremental market with huge potential, and should be regarded as a source of opportunities for numerous quality projects and investment organizations.

Blockcloud has been highly recognized by the local insiders and professional organizations on its first appearance in Russia. Although the blockchain market is still in a chilly winter, Russia still maintains its enthusiasm for excellent projects. Let's look forward to the future performance of Blockcloud in Russia and closely follow the development and implementation of future Internet projects worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005263/en/

Contacts:

Blockcloud

Dorian Howe, 86-15210558655

contact@block-cloud.io

http://www.block-cloud.io/