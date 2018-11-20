Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Spending is Forecasted to Increase to $44bn in 2019 Says New Visiongain Report

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EOR Yearbook 2019: The Ultimate Guide to Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Spending ($m) & Production (bpd) Forecasts for Chemical (Polymer, Alkaline, Surfactant), Gas (CO2 Injection, Nitrogen Injection, Natural Gas Injection), Thermal (Steam Injection (Steam Flood, Cyclic Steam Simulation (CSS)), Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD), In-Situ Combustion, Heavy Oil Recovery Technologies Including Leading Company Analysis for Thermal EOR, Chemical EOR and CO2 EOR

Visiongain's latest EOR yearbook provides you with unprecedented in-depth analysis of the global EOR market. Visiongain assesses that the global EOR market will experience expenditure of $44 billion in 2019 and the yearbook reveals where the major opportunities are to exploit.

The EOR market is seeing recovery as oil prices rise once more which is likely to encourage companies to become more heavily involved in each of the EOR methods in order to increase production. The next ten years are still likely to see production and spending increases in each of the EOR submarkets. Growth rates and the methods employed will vary considerably from country to country.

Many of the world's conventional oil fields have already started the inevitable decline in production rate owing to years of extraction of a finite resource. While unconventional reserves do hold the possibility for enormous oil production levels, they are not found everywhere, and the difficulty in extraction of oil from such reserves means that it is not always feasible to develop them. This means that it is often most beneficial to apply EOR to existing fields to help achieve the maximum recovery rate from each well.

EOR technologies have been in operation for a number of decades, primarily being used to recover more oil from ageing oil fields. However, escalating oil demand in emerging economies, improved technologies, ageing oil fields and a dearth of conventional oil finds helped to drive investments in the market and increase production. As a result of this, thermal, gas and chemical EOR methods are no longer confined to a few select countries.

Visiongain's global EOR energy market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market. The report covers global and national market forecasts and analysis from 2019 to 2029 including production and spending forecasts and analysis. The Thermal Heavy Oil, CO2, Other Gas and Chemical submarkets are also subdivided for each of the leading national markets.

With reference to this report, it covers extensive details and analysis of all known current EOR projects currently taking place throughout the world. Through extensive secondary research, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the EOR market over the forecast timeframe.

The report will answer questions such as:

• How is the current oil price environment affecting the market and how will spending evolve in the future?

• What are the prospects for each of the EOR submarkets over the next decade?

• Who are the main companies in the EOR market?

• Where are the major EOR projects currently taking place around the world?

• What is driving and restraining the EOR market dynamics?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• How will the market shares of the leading EOR countries change by 2029?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides Global Market Forecasts and Analysis covering the period 2019 to 2029 in terms of EOR Production (million barrels per year) and Spending

2) EOR Submarket Forecasts and Analysis covering the period 2019 to 2029 in Terms of Spending and Production for the Following Technologies:

- Thermal In-situ oil sands

- Thermal heavy oil

- CO2 EOR

- Other gas

- Chemical EOR

3) National Market Forecasts and Analysis from 2019 to 2029 in Terms of Production (million barrels per year) for the Leading countries in the EOR market, Plus the Market for the Rest of The World (RoW). Each Country Forecast includes Production (million barrels per year), Spending Forecasts and Analysis

4) Company Data for the Major Players in terms of 2017 Production within each EOR Submarket:

- Top 5 Leading Companies in Thermal EOR Market

1. Suncor

2. ConocoPhillips

3. Imperial Oil

4. Cenovus

5. China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

- Top 5 Thermal Heavy Oil EOR Market

1. Chevron

2. PDVSA

3. Husky Energy

4. Sinopec

5. Occidental

- Top 7 Leading Companies in the CO2 EOR Market

1. Denbury Resources

2. Hilcorp Energy

3. Whiting Petroleum

4. Fleur de Lis Energy

5. Linc Energy

6. Hess Corporation

7. Chaparral Energy Inc

- Top 4 Companies in the Chemical EOR Market

1. BlackPearl resources

2. Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)

3. Zargon Oil and Gas

4. Petroleum Development of Oman

5) Multiple Project Tables of Upcoming Developments for each Submarket

1. 63 Chemical Projects

2. 27 Co2 Projects

3. 86 Thermal Projects

This independent 415-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 300+ tables and figures that analyse the global market, five submarkets, leading national markets and the rest of the world market. The report also contains profiles and analysis of leading companies for each subsegment. This report will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

The (EOR) Yearbook 2019 will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the industry and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses already involved in a segment of the thermal EOR market, or those wishing to enter this growing market in the future.

