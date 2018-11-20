AlphaDesk Wins Best OMS

TORONTO, LONDON, NEW YORK, and SINGAPORE, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AlphaDesk, the cloud-based Order Management and Portfolio Management System provider to hedge funds and other investment managers, won Best OMS at the recent HFM European Service Provider awards.

Kevin Galliers, Chief Operating Officer, says, "Winning Best OMS is welcome recognition to add to our other awards for portfolio management functionality and cloud-based technology, and underpins our strength as an intuitive, single OMS/PMS user experience."

About AlphaDesk

AlphaDesk delivers real-time order, portfolio, and operations management tools to fund managers. The managed cloud service supports multiple portfolios, strategies, asset types, currencies and custodians in a single, integrated solution. Using cutting-edge cloud technologies, AlphaDesk achieves unparalleled performance, functionality, and value for money.

Press Contacts:

press@alphadesk.com

Kevin Galliers

+44-207-869-5168

