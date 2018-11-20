MediaZest Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Dealings

Correction:Director/PDMR Dealings

The following amendment has been made to the 'Director/PDMR Dealings' announcement released on 19 November 2018 at 7:00am.

Amendment: Following this purchase, Mr O'Neill is interested in 42,977,177 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.34 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The full amended text is shown below.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company received notification on 16 November 2018 that James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, had increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of a total of 10 million Ordinary Shares at an average price of 0.09125p per share. Details of the purchases are set out below:-

Date Volume Price 15 November 2018 2,500,000 0.08p 16 November 2018 5,000,000 0.0925p 16 November 2018 2,500,000 0.10p

Following these purchases, Mr Abdool is interested in 24,984,848 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.94 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The Company also received notification on 16 November 2018 that Lance O'Neill, non-executive Chairman of the Company, had increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase by his pension fund of 5 million Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.10p per share on 16 November 2018.

Following this purchase, Mr O'Neill is interested in 42,977,177 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.34 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson Chief Executive Officer MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell / Edward Hutton Nominated Adviser Northland Capital Partners Limited 020 3861 6625 Claire Noyce Broker Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



James Abdool 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

MediaZest Plc b) LEI

2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.1p Identification code ISIN: GB00B064NT52 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.08p

0.0925p

0.10p 2,500,000

5,000,000

2,500,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 10,000,000 - Price 0.09125p e) Date of the transaction

15 November 2018 (2,500,000 Ordinary Shares)

16 November 2018 (7,500,000 Ordinary Shares) f) Place of the transaction

XLON (AIM Market)