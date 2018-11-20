Fenergo Rolls Out Client Lifecycle Management Solutions on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

DUBLIN, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Allows Users of the Global Leader in CRM to Enhance Client Onboarding Process

Fenergo, a leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions today announced the creation of a Fenergo-powered application on Salesforce AppExchange.

The app, called Client Lifecycle Management: Front to Middle Office Transformation, will allow those financial firms deploying Salesforce to streamline their client onboarding and lifecycle management processes. The application will allow end-users to configure Salesforce with Fenergo's industry standard set of mandatory and optional fields for regulatory compliance processes, including KYC, CDD and AML.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Fenergo CLM app is currently available on Salesforce AppExchange at https://sforce.co/2K56DO4. The app will allow financial institutions that deploy Salesforce to:

Configure Fenergo instances and map to existing objects in Salesforce

Capture mandatory and optional fields for new legal entity creation

Trigger Client Onboarding Cases

Link to existing entity registers

Search for existing Fenergo entities

Drill down into status of cases

Upload required onboarding documents

View existing and add new products

Customise data sets

Retrieve latest case status

Comments on the News

Marc Murphy, Fenergo's CEO, stated:

"As financial institutions look to digitally transform, the need to create a client ecosystem becomes essential, ensuring every touchpoint on a client journey is seamless, accessible and frictionless. The launch of Fenergo's native Salesforce application connects the CRM and CLM platforms of two leading providers, giving financial institutions a truly Single Client View, Digital Client Orchestration and a sophisticated and dynamic compliance solution, delivering true compliance by design."

"We are happy to welcome Fenergo onto AppExchange, as they provide financial institutions with a solution for end-to-end client onboarding and regulatory compliance," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Fenergo (www.fenergo.com)

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to client data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, more efficient and compliant client experience and achieve a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

Fenergo's community-based approach to product development allows clients to collaborate on solution design on a global scale. Its rules-driven solution ensures compliance with multiple global and local regulatory frameworks including AML, KYC, Tax (CRS, FATCA, 871M), OTC Derivatives (EMIR, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, Margin Requirements) and data privacy rules (GDPR). It supports the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution and deploys an API-first approach to advanced integration with a host of external KYC, AML and entity data providers, KYC and industry utilities. The solution is underpinned by next generation Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.