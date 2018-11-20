Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 19-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.66p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.58p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16