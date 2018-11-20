Allied Wallet, a leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, and its founder and CEO Dr. Andy Khawaja - are featured on the cover of APAC Business Headlines as one of the "10 Fastest Growing Payment Solution Providers for 2018."

APAC Business Headlines is an Asian-Pacific publication that provides a knowledge platform and technological breaking news. APAC Business Headlines connects with customers by introducing them to innovative ideas, top-rated companies, new channels, and broader levels of technological adoption.

The November 2018 issue features Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet on the cover promoting its feature article, "Meet the Future of The Payment."

The article revolves around an interview with Dr. Khawaja and highlights some of Allied Wallet's most brilliant product/service offerings. Allied Wallet's NextGen Payment Gateway is known for its state-of-the-art fraud protection and will eventually eliminate fraud 100%, providing a never before seen level of e-commerce security.

Beyond its key products and cutting-edge technology, APAC brings the focus back to Allied Wallet's core focus which is its dedication to its customers.

"Lauded by publications such as Inc. 500, Fortune, and the Guardian, the company still focuses on ensuring the happiness of its customers. This trait coupled with its ability to innovate makes Allied Wallet one of the leading payment solution providers across the globe," APAC wrote.

"We're very proud to be recognized for this award," said Dr. Andy Khawaja, "…and we have so much more to come. We're leading the industry with new alternative payment methods and new partnerships to further connect a global community we're very excited about it. Merchants and consumers will have an almost unlimited amount of ways to transact through our payment platform."

Allied Wallet's tremendous growth this year could be attributed to its swift moving technology department, with new compatibilities and extended reach to new payment options being announced weekly.

The company is poised to end the year strong with so many new capabilities.

Dr. Andy Khawaja said, "Allied Wallet has the relationships to interconnect so many parts of the e-commerce industry and give merchants the best solutions all bundled in one," and perhaps this 'customer first' mentality is what keeps the company so successful.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

