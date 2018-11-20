sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4680 ISIN: US000WEWORKX Ticker-Symbol: - 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASOS PLC
ASOS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASOS PLC54,86-3,38 %
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC15,96-0,56 %
WEWORK COMPANIES INC--