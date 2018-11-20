

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as traders appeared to be in a holiday mood ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.



Spot gold inched up marginally to $1,223.27 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.15 percent at $1,223.50 an ounce.



The dollar held near two-week lows, pressured by cautious comments about the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve officials and data pointing to a continued slowdown in the U.S. housing market.



After Federal Reserve officials cautioned on the global growth outlook, traders are now increasing bets that the Fed will begin to slow the pace of its rate hikes.



Global equities remain under pressure today, with stocks falling across Asia and Europe after high-profile technology and internet companies fell sharply overnight on concerns over slackening demand.



