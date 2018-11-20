Drooms, the leading provider of data rooms in Europe, today announces that Rosanna Woods has been appointed as Managing Director UK.

Ms Woods is responsible for the entire UK operation, with responsibility for the team, including training and development, distribution of Drooms' software solutions, strategic business development and customer retention.

Drooms allows companies to have controlled access to confidential corporate data across company boundaries and specialises in providing tailored solutions for the entire value chain and lifecycle management of assets. Its technology is constantly evolving and Drooms recently announced it had become the first virtual data room provider to harness blockchain technology to improve its security and efficiencies. Security and efficiency are particularly important when it comes to real estate, M&A, legal, energy and life science transactions, which Drooms has been helping businesses with for over 16 years.

Jan Hoffmeister, Co-founder and Chairman of Drooms, commented: "Our virtual data room technology realises time efficiencies, lowers costs and increases security in due-diligence processes and the lifecycle management of assets and, thanks to growing recognition of these benefits, we are growing fast. To match this increasing demand, we need exceptional people such as Rosanna, who have the right talent and experience."

Ms Woods joined Drooms in 2015 and prior to her new position, she was Country Head in the UK with responsibility for driving new business opportunities. She holds a BA in International Business and an MSc in Marketing from Brighton University. Prior to joining Drooms, Ms Woods held positions in real estate and project management at Fraport AG in Frankfurt.

