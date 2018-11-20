EnviroTechnologies International, Inc: EnviroTechnologies International Progress Report

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / EnviroTechnologies International, Inc., ('ETI') a publicly traded company (OTC PINK: ETII) that develops and markets green, natural and organic products for diverse industries, released a 4th Quarter update of its progress in current operational channels.

CBD Health

Its subsidiary, CBD Health Co., (www.cbdhealthco.com), a company that markets and sells high quality and proprietary hemp-based, natural CBD health products, is continuing to develop new medical and hemp-based health products for humans and pets.

Approximately 24 states now allow the commercialization of medical hemp-based products. 'In this election year medical marijuana proposals were a hotly debated topic and several states passed proposals that allow the growing and distribution of medical hemp products, even Utah, where there was fierce opposition,' said Gaylord Karren, ETI's president and chairman. 'This is a growing, very profitable market and our partner, CBD Health, is on the forefront of development and innovation".

According to a report provided by Energias Market Research, the global medical cannabis market is projected to increase in value from USD 8.28 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.07 Billion in 2024 and at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to 2024. There are many significant developments that help increase the growth rate of the market, such as the increasing acknowledgment of medicinal benefits and higher demand for hemp products in the treatment of various diseases, as well as growing research and development investments.

The global Medical Marijuana Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period. The market is experiencing growth due to rising awareness regarding various medical applications, such as pain management, appetite enhancement, and reducing eye pressure.

'We are enthused by CBD's prospects and plans for 2019,' said Randall Water's, ETI's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

EO Systems

ETI manufactures state-of-the-art electrolysis machines (EO Systems) that create electrolyzed oxidative water that have broad application in many channels, such as carpet cleaning, agriculture and natural oil and gas extraction. ETI EO Systems use 'Independent Flow Technology' which creates exceptional fluid values and is housed within an exclusive and patent pending design. This process creates two fluids, a neutral pH, Hypochlorous Disinfecting Solution, and a high pH, high alkalinity Cleaning Solution, both of which are being used in the many industries. ETI technology enables the fluids to be made at the exact solution strengths as required by the application, without dilution or special additives, and meets the Food Safety and Organic requirements of the USDA and EPA for food and agricultural applications.

'Together these unique fluids are proprietary, unique and thoroughly tested products, ' said Karren. 'Our EO Systems are unlike any other EO machines currently marketed as they employ a unique and patent pending design that creates more powerful and sustaining cleaning and sanitizing fluids.'

'We have had great success placing our proprietary and innovative EO Systems with our partner, Zerorez Franchising Systems, a national carpet and living surface cleaning company,' said Waters, 'And we are in the process of placing ETI Systems in food preparation and agriculture industries. We have had a successful year introducing our new technology EO Systems and will report more as we continue to develop the applications,' added Waters.

'The market for our proprietary EO Systems in the apple, grape and cherry industries is enormous and we have just begun to scratch the surface. Our contacts and associates in these markets are industry leading and will really help us be successful in these markets for a very long time,' related Waters.

Other Opportunities

'We continue to pursue selling our EO Systems and other proprietary products in other industries, such as oil and gas and food preparation, which we believe will pay dividends in the coming months and years. These are slower developing markets, but strong opportunities, nonetheless,' said Karren.

'ETI continues to grow, exceeding our business model, because of strong management, superior intra-industry contacts, exceptional customer service and products and equipment that are superior to any competitors' products.'

About EnviroTechnologies International, Inc.

EnviroTechnologies International is a publicly listed company that develops and markets proprietary, synergistic products for the oil and gas and agriculture industries as well as wellness products. The company's products are safe, natural, and non-toxic and 'green' products for industries that often show little concern for the environment but are now feeling the social and governmental need to go "green." The company's completely green and natural products are proprietary, unique and highly effective innovations to its target markets.

For more information visit our website at www.enviroti.com.

