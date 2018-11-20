sprite-preloader
20.11.2018 | 12:10
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 19 November 2018 were:

516.98p  Capital only
525.07p  Including current year income
516.98p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
525.07p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

© 2018 PR Newswire