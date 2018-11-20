Dental 3D Printing Market Worth $9.78 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 29.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of tooth conditions is resulting in increase in tooth replacement surgeries. This, coupled with growing global geriatric population and surging demand for customized dental 3D printing solutions, is providing a significant push to the market. Increasing collaborations by key players and growing awareness among consumers are also likely to help the market gain tremendous traction over the coming years.

Since aged people are more susceptible to oral health issues, rising geriatric population worldwide is translating into upswing in cases of tooth replacement surgeries. As per the findings of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the average teeth remaining of geriatric population (aged 65 years and above) is 18.9. Thus, rise in their population is creating a highly lucrative market for dental 3D printing. Furthermore, innovative and low cost technologies are set to shape the future of the market and increase in usage rate of dental 3D printed products over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of revenue, the selective laser sintering segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 29.0% during the forecast period. This segment will be the leading revenue contributor in the market throughout the forecast horizon owing to the benefits offered such as its chemical resistance, biocompatibility, and excellent surface finishing ability

In 2025, North America dominated the market with a market share of just over 38.0%. It is expected to witness steady growth over the same period owing to supportive government initiatives and appropriate funding

dominated the market with a market share of just over 38.0%. It is expected to witness steady growth over the same period owing to supportive government initiatives and appropriate funding Some of the key companies present in the market are SLM Solutions; 3D Systems;; Roland DG Corporation; Stratasys; Straumann AG GroupDentsPly Sirona Inc.; Prodways Group; Renishaw Inc.; EnvisionTEC; and FormLabs Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market based on application, technology, end use, and region:

Dental 3D Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Vat Photopolymerization Stereo-lithography Digital Light Processing Polyjet Technology Fused Deposition Modelling Selective Laser Sintering Others

Dental 3D Printing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Orthodontics Prosthodontics Implantology

Dental 3D Printing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dental Clinics Dental Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes

Dental 3D Printing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa



