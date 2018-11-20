Casino.se Interview BOS Secretary General on the Future of Swedish Gambling

STOCKHOLM, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gustaf Hoffstedttalks to Casino.se, one of Sweden's largest online casino review sites, aboutthe impact of new legislationon players

Sweden's online gambling monopoly is set to undergo massive changes when legislation aimed at tackling unregulated online gambling goes into effect on January 1, 2019.

In store is a new licensing system meant to provide stronger protections for players, while essentially closing the country's doors to unregulated and unlicensed gambling websites.

The state will also be able to "introduce a central self-exclusion system for players with gambling problems and addiction," Gustaf Hoffstedt, BOS Secretary General, told online casino review site Casino.se in an exclusive interview this week.

While satisfied with the legislation's current wording, Hoffstedt did admit work still needs to be done to benefit Swedish casino players. "Bonus rules need work in that the upcoming licensing scheme prohibits loyalty (VIP bonuses), and instead promotes offers for new account holders."

Hoffstedt also predicted the consolidation of several gambling operators as of January 1st, and said he believes major sporting teams would likely take advantage of new sponsorship opportunities with gambling websites in Sweden.

For more information, read the full interview with Gustaf Hoffstedt.

About Casino .se:

Casino.se was created and launched in 2004 as an in-depth casino magazine for people who love to play. Since then, Casino.se has grown into one of Sweden's largest online casino review websites, with more than 250 in-depth reviews and casino-related articles. Casino.se - We Know Casino!

About Gustaf Hoffstedt:

Gustaf Hoffstedt has been General Secretary of the BOS (Industry Association for Online Games) since January 2015, and was previously a Member of Parliament (2010-2015). He has been actively advocating for the transition of the Swedish gambling market from a State monopoly, to a liberal regulated market.