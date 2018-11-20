

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $629 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $872 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $17.42 billion from $16.77 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $17.42 Bln vs. $16.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.08 to $5.13



