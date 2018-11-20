Organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, the eighth Asian Logistics & Maritime Conference (ALMC) opened today (20 Nov) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Attending today's opening session are (from L): H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); Carrie Lam, HKSAR Chief Executive; Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director; Frank Chan, HKSAR Secretary for Transport and Housing



HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - More than 70 experts and leaders from the logistics and maritime industries are speaking at the eighth Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC), which opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two-day conference, jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), has attracted more than 2,100 industry elites from over 30 countries and regions, making it one of the largest events of its kind in Asia.Today's opening session was officiated by Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, while H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), delivered a keynote address that gave comprehensive insights into the latest developments and opportunities for the logistics industry in ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, welcomed delegates to the conference, saying: "ALMC remains committed to its goal: to provide a forum for learning, sharing and exchange among some of the biggest players in the industry, and to help chart a path forward. The event also highlights Hong Kong's role as the region's logistics and maritime hub."Plenary Session I - Focus on Asian ConnectivityAmong the highlights on the first day of ALMC was this morning's plenary session, "Boosting Asian Connectivity for a New Regional Economic Order". Speakers including Karen Reddington, President, Asia Pacific Division, FedEx Express; Mike Fang, Vice President, Head of Greater China, Maersk Line; and Zhong Cheng, Deputy General Manager, China Railway Container Transport Corp Ltd examined the latest opportunities and challenges arising from closer regional cooperation and integration.Exploring the Latest Logistics TechnologyTo offer a holistic view of industry opportunities, a total of eight forums were staged on day one, covering important issues ranging from supply-chain management and logistics to the air freight and maritime sectors and developments in technology. A new session, Tech Dialogue, launched this year, featuring Dean Croke, Chief Analytics Officer of Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), and Sebastien Gendron, Co-founder and CEO of TransPod. They gave insights into the applications and potential of blockchain technology and hyperloop transportation, respectively, explaining the inner workings of these new technologies and outlining potential future developments.The day also included two Air Freight Forums, "New Paradigm of Regional E-commerce Order Fulfilment Centre - Where and How?" and "Options in Meeting the New ICAO Air Cargo Security Requirements"; the Maritime Forums "Whatever Next for Tanker and Gas Market?", "What's More for Liner Shipping?" and "Brighter Prospects for Upbeat Dry Bulk Market"; and the Regional Forum, "A New Channel for Inland Opening - Hubei International Air Freight Hub".Plenary Session II - the Online Shopping RevolutionThe second Plenary Session will be held tomorrow, chaired by Fox Chu, Partner, McKinsey & Company and with a panel featuring Yang Haifeng, Vice President, Supply Chain Value Management, JD Logistics; Zhang Jianwei, Former Vice Chairman, Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co, Ltd and Executive Chair, ICC China Commission on Customs and Trade Facilitation; and Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, Airport Authority Hong Kong.Under the theme of "Online Shopping Revolutionising Logistics & Supply Chain Management", the session will explore how the logistic services and supply chain industry can harness innovative technologies and cross-sector collaboration to stay competitive amidst the rapid development of e-commerce.Regional Forums on Asia Pacific OpportunitiesWith the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge now open, Lu Xiaofeng, Deputy Mayor, Zhuhai Municipal People's Government, and industry elites from Hong Kong will attend two forums to discuss logistics integration and prospects under the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area initiative. A Regional Forum, "The Synergetic Development for Cross-border E-commerce and Modern Logistics in Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao" and the Supply-chain Management & Logistics Forum "How Logistics Related Technologies Boost Productivity in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area" will both be held tomorrow.Other forums on the second day will include the Regional Forums "The Opportunities and Prospects of the CCI - New International Land - Sea Trade Corridor: Connect the "Belt and Road", Link Trade and Logistics"; and "Don't Get Left Out in the Cold: Winning @ Cold Supply Chain Logistics". In the latter session, Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Products Supply Chain Growth, CN, will talk about its temperature control services and technology solutions across the Pacific Rim, driven by surging demand of Asia.Exhibition and Business Matching Foster Business ConnectionsAn exhibition featuring more than 110 exhibitors is being staged alongside the conference to showcase professional and comprehensive logistics and maritime services and solutions. A new Tech Demo Session offers a platform for home-grown start-ups to present their innovative solutions to the industry at the event, with participating companies including Acquaintance Enterprises Limited (LOGFLOWS), Arwin Technology. FreightAmigo Services, Neosen Energy HK and Swivel Software Limited. More than 150 one-on-one business-matching sessions will be organised to help exhibitors and participants expand business connections.The ALMC is a flagship event of Hong Kong Maritime Week and is supported by the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. The Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board continues to organise Hong Kong Maritime Week.Fair website: www.almc.hkSpeakers: www.almc.hk/en/info_speakers.htmlProgramme: www.almc.hk/en/info_programme.htmlPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2QX2cYxAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.