Crypto markets mature as Cryptology unveils professional margin trading features

Leading exchange removes key barrier to the professionalisation of cryptocurrency market with first-rate margin trading offer.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based community cryptocurrency exchange, Cryptology Exchange today launches a new functionality that allows users to trade cryptocurrency on margin -- letting experienced traders execute trades with borrowed money.

Responding to community demand, Cryptology users can now margin trade BTC/EURO and ETH/EURO, with leverage of up to 5-times and 10-times, with more trading pairs set to be announced in the future. Alternatively, they can earn interest by providing funding to other margin traders.

Herbert Sim, Chief Marketing Officer at Cryptology, said: "The Cryptology community has been clear in its desire for margin trading opportunities, which are not commonly offered in the crypto arena. We're responding to that desire by offering our own functionality for experienced and institutional traders.

"This is the latest step in our ongoing efforts to help Cryptology users get the most value out of their trades by bringing in a suite of trading options. The ability to buy and sell on margin means that users can capitalise on their positions even in bear market conditions."

This new function comes in the wake of an increasingly mature cryptocurrency market. In the past year the industry has seen increased demand for more professional trading features, such as margin trading and P2P funding. Next year could see this demand increasing even further, as experts are predicting a significant institutional money flow in the first half of next year, 2019.

As these opportunities become more widespread and users borrow more funds to trade, the market is likely to become more liquid -- lessening volatility and bringing cryptocurrency markets more into line with conventional trading options, such as equities. In turn, this could lead to increased adoption of cryptocurrency trading in the years to come.

Sim concludes: "In the cryptocurrency space, the best is yet to come. With this move, we are helping to professionalise cryptocurrency trading -- bringing stability to the market and making it simpler for anybody to trade in future. That's true democratisation of finance."

About Cryptology

Headquartered in Singapore, Cryptology Exchange was established in August 2017, with a mission to create an open ?nancial system and provide a trustworthy, reliable and convenient service for all those looking ahead to the crypto future.

Operating in both a web version and mobile app -- available through Google Play and the App Store, Cryptology aims to make fiat and cryptocurrency trading easy, professional and secure, for newbies and experienced traders alike.

Most recently, Cryptology also launched its referral programme where communities can directly benefit. Each referral will receive 30% of the trading fee the referee pays, which will be effective for three months starting from the registration of the referred person.

Users can deposit fiat on Cryptology and start trading instantly via Mastercard and Visa transfer. This service is currently available for Europe, with plans for global expansion rolling out in the next few months.

