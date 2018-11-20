sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,13 Euro		-2,00
-2,50 %
WKN: 859545 ISIN: US5486611073 Ticker-Symbol: LWE 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,49
77,48
13:05
75,95
77,11
13:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC
LOWES COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOWES COMPANIES INC78,13-2,50 %