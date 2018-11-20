The "Europe Cancer Screening Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe after North America is the second largest market leading the cancer screening market. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 8.1% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 22.43 billion during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Increase in the aging population along with the rise in the number of cancer incidences is a key driving factor for the market. Western Europe is moving fast towards the adoption of performance-based remuneration systems.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The Laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy and endoscopy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into the United Kingdom (U.K.), France and Germany.

Key Growth Factors

Rise in the aging population, changing environmental conditions along with the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is contributing to more cancer-related cases.

Threats

Stringent regulations along with regulatory inter and intra state barriers pose many challenges for the region. Lack of associated funding and transparency in medical procedures turn out to be as threats to the market.

Key Players Profiled

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

Johnson Johnson

Pfizer

Merck Co.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Europe Cancer Screening Market Market Overview

Chapter 3. The UK Cancer Screening Market

Chapter 4. Germany Cancer Screening Market

Chapter 5. Others (The Rest of Europe) Cancer Screening Market

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Conclusion

