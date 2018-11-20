

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's jobless rate was unchanged in the third quarter from the previous three months, preliminary data from INSEE showed on Tuesday.



The ILO unemployment rate for the metropolitan France was 8.8 percent, unchanged from the second quarter, but was 0.5 points lower than a year ago. The number of unemployed rose by 22,000 sequentially to 2.6 million persons.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 year-olds, also increased to 20.6 percent from 20.2 percent in the previous quarter.



The jobless rate for the whole of France was unchanged at 9.1 percent in the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX