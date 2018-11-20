The First World Sensors Summit in 2018 was Successfully Concluded in Zhengzhou

ZHENGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 12-14, "the First World Sensors Summit in 2018", jointly organized by China Instrument and Control Society, Intelligent Sensor Innovation Alliance, Zhengzhou Municipal People's Government, and Management Committee of Zhengzhou National High-tech Industrial Development Zone, was held at Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition center in China. Themed "Sense the World, Win the Future", the summit attracted about 1,500 representatives of related sensor-teaching-research-production institutions from 35 countries and regions.

Experts and scholars attending this summit included: Shuji Nakamura (Professor of the University of California, Nobel Prize in Physics 2014), Jin Guofan (Professor of Tsinghua University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering), You Zheng (Vice President of Tsinghua University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering), Jiang Zhuangde (Professor of Xi'an Jiaotong University), and other well-known experts in the sensor industry.

Liu Wei, deputy governor of the Henan Provincial People's Government, said: "Henan Province will take intelligent sensors as a strategic emerging industry supported by the province. We will formulate special actions and strengthen the policy support. We will focus on the synergy upgrade of the intelligent sensor industry chain and the industrial ecological improvement. We will pay more attention to promoting the materials, equipment, design, manufacturing, subpackaging and testing of intelligent sensors, the development of the whole industry chain and promoting the construction of the "One Valley and Two Bases", that is, China's intelligent sensors valley in Zhengzhou High-tech Zone and the Sensing Bases in Luoyang and Xinxiang. We will strive to create an industry highland with an international influence to research, develop, and manufacture intelligent sensors through three to five years of hard work. "

The summit issued the "Zhengzhou Consensus", establishing that the international sensors summit will be held in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province for three consecutive years from 2018, to promote the development and innovation in sensor technology and industry in the world, especially in China.

During the summit, 280 well-known enterprises, including Panasonic, Siemens, E+H, GE, Emerson, and Baidu, showed the latest technologies and products related to intelligent sensors. 20 sub-forums were also held about various aspects of sensors, including transportation, environmental, and chemical uses, as well as energy, infrastructure, and agricultural applications.