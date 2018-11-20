

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $622 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $17.59 billion from $16.65 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $17.59 Bln vs. $16.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX