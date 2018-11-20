

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $261.41 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $218.15 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $2.52 billion from $2.49 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $261.41 Mln. vs. $218.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX