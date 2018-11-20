

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said that it expects comparable sales growth of about 5 percent for the fourth quarter, consistent with the company's year-to-date performance through third quarter 2018.



For the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $5.30 to $5.50 and GAAP earnings per share of $5.41 to $5.61. The 11-cent difference between expected full-year adjusted earnings per share and GAAP earnings per share is driven by discrete items already reported through third quarter 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.41 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company reported third-quarter comparable traffic growth of 5.3 percent and comparable sales growth of 5.1 percent were driven by healthy increases in both stores and digital channels.



The company announced that it plans to issue a post-holiday financial update on Thursday, January 10, 2019.



