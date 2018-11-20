The "Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Many large SaaS enterprises have expanded into the European countries as the market in the region is ripe for growth. The technological advancements in the region like the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning along with digitalization are major factors that are driving the SaaS growth. There are enough opportunities for the investors in the European SaaS market, as the market there is yet to mature.

It is hard to find experienced SaaS sales and marketing people in some countries of Europe. It becomes a struggle for the SaaS companies when it comes to recruiting eligible software developers specializing in the marketing and sales solutions.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment. The manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled



Symantec Corporation

Google Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

IBM Corporation

HP

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Europe SaaS Market Market Overview

Chapter 3. EU5 SaaS Market Market Overview

Chapter 4. Rest of EU SaaS Market Market Overview

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2p9r4s/softwareasaserv?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005325/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software, Cloud Computing and Storage