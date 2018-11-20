CyanConnode's Innovation-powered Growth in the Smart Meter Market Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

CyanConnode's implementation excellence and outstanding price-performance value have placed it ahead of its competitors

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global smart meter market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CyanConnode with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award for its potentially disruptive Omni Internet of Things (IoT) platform. The explosion in data traffic has given rise to an alternative communications technology known as the narrowband RF mesh, which increases the capacity of connected devices. However, most narrowband networks still do not address the market needs for lower costs and optimized quality of service (QoS). In response to these supply gaps, CyanConnode developed its path-breaking narrowband RF mesh networks that offer significantly higher efficiency levels as it can quickly create robust ad-hoc networks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787235/CyanConnode_Award.jpg

"CyanConnode is at the forefront of adopting narrowband RF mesh technology to support IoT. Its cutting-edge IoT platform enables advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solutions, providing secure communication between utilities and consumers across the globe. The company leads the market in the implementation of the networks and lowering the total cost of ownership," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director, Industrial Business Unit. "The unique Omni IoT platform is communication protocol-, network-, and device-agnostic and offers end users the flexibility to integrate both legacy and new applications on the same platform."

The Omni IoT platform is designed to manage multiple systems through a single network management system and it incorporates all the elements required to deliver multi-network, multi-application IoT solutions, significantly reducing the complexity and integration costs. It presents a full-service solution for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, enabling cost effective communications for long-range, low-power IoT applications. It also fully supports incremental rollouts, which enhance cash flow, deployment, and end-to-end verification efficiencies. Overall, its security, ease of deployment, and cost effectiveness will greatly boost the customer ownership experience.

CyanConnode's best-in-class strategy implementation is characterized by processes, tools, and activities that generate a consistent and repeatable level of success. A case in point is the launch of its Omnimesh-a robust and futuristic smart metering solution delivered as a part of the Omni IoT platform that leverages industry-recognized open standards. It is a cost-optimized smart metering solution that allows utilities to implement real-time pricing scenarios and customers to control energy use and costs. Additionally, it supports strategic energy waste reduction by reusing smart grid infrastructure.

"CyanConnode's solutions represent the next generation of communication systems that are not only simple, reliable, and efficient, but are also deeply integrated with the network," noted Gautham. "The company's expertise in providing a narrowband RF mesh communication platform as well as efficient, scalable device-to-device communication make it extremely competitive with respect to price/performance value. Its end-to-end solutions support each component of smart grid implementations and ensure excellent urban penetration and connectivity at a price point suitable for next-generation economies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode is a world leader in narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that facilitate machine to machine (M2M) communication. CyanConnode's innovative technology uses the industrial, scientific, and medical radio band, (ISM), which is optimised to give exceptional performance and competitive total cost of ownership. Through global partnerships, CyanConnode provides customers with a solution for the rapid deployment of local or countrywide ISM RF mesh networks that provide reliable and secure M2M communication.

For more information, please visit www.cyanconnode.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com