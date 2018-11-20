Salt of the Earth Expands Global Availability

ATLIT, Israel, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt of the Earth, Ltd., announces new, exclusive distribution agreements for Australia, Poland, South Africa, and Thailand of its clean-label Mediterranean Umami savory flavor enhancement and sodium reduction ingredient. The company is expanding offerings of the plant-based ingredient by partnering with leading food ingredient distributors around the world.

These global deals have served to underline the broad functionality of this ingredient and have elicited the company to identify several key factors for marketing Mediterranean Umami in four new countries:

In Thailand , Wang Chemicals Co. Ltd. will market Mediterranean Umami as a natural alternative to MSG as well as for salt-reduction. Natural products and clean-label ingredients are on-trend in Thailand .

Ingredientbox Pty., Australia, is focusing on the savory flavor enhancement properties of Mediterranean Umami for a number of food products.

Bajar, Poland, cites a growing demand for premium products using only natural ingredients. In addition, many Polish food manufacturers specialize in private label manufacturing for export to Western Europe, and so are required to adhere to WHO and EFSA sodium recommendations.

WCA Life Science (Pty)Ltd. will provide the natural salt-reduction solution to manufacturers meeting compliance with South Africa's mandatory salt reduction policy. The growing acceptance of Mediterranean Umami in the market is supported by the increased consumer demand for healthy and clean label foods.

"We are pleased to announce these new commercial partnerships around the world, expanding the reach of Mediterranean Umami," says David Hart, Business Unit Director for Salt of the Earth. "Each of these companies is a leader in its respective market, with extensive experience bringing value-added ingredients to the food industry. We look forward to working closely with them and their customers to help create tastier and healthier foods using Mediterranean Umami."

Mediterranean Umami is a distinctive blend of simple, consumer-friendly ingredients based on natural plant extracts combined with sea-salt. It was granted an IFT17 Innovation Award and provides multiple functions as a savory flavor enhancer, a salt-reduction agent, and a sugar reduction ingredient.

In addition to existing agreements for the four new countries as well as North America, the UK, and Benelux, Salt of the Earth continues to seek additional distribution partners

that would like to introduce Mediterranean Umami to their local markets.

About Salt of the Earth

With innovation and quality as its driving principles, Salt of the Earth has been producing sustainable sea salt solutions for the global food industry since 1922. Salt of the Earth's customers span more than 20 countries on 5 continents. The company controls and tracks sustainable salt resources and works to promote balanced salt consumption through innovative sodium reduction solutions.