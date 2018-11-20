Trading at Record Levels in Q3, driven by Strong Growth in US Sports Betting

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the release of quarterly key performance indicators1 for the second and third quarters of 2018, highlighting continued strong momentum with the Company trading at record levels in Q3 2018.

Today's update allows the US and global institutional investment community to properly track progress of GAN's diverse business on a quarterly basis.

Key Performance Indicators for Q4 2018 will be released in January 2019.

Existing KPIs Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Active Player-Days 2,227,905 2,600,842 2,996,914 3,066,920 3,194,907 3,133,054 3,402,065 % Change +9.4% +16.7% +15.2% +2.3% +4.2% -1.9% +8.6% ARPDAU $7.69 $6.98 $6.36 $6.68 $7.55 $7.66 $7.85 % Change +3.6% -9.2% -8.9% +5.1% +12.9% +2.8% +2.5%

An additional Key Performance Indicator 'Gross Operator Revenue' set out below comprises the sum of gross revenue from Simulated Gaming; gross gaming revenue from real money regulated Gaming; and gross sports win from real money regulated Sports betting.

New KPI Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Gross Operator Revenue $17.1M $18.2M $19.1M $20.5M $23.8M $24.0M $26.7M % Change QoQ +13.3% +6.0% +4.9% +7.6% +16.2% +0.8% +11.3% % Change YoY +16.8% +33.1% +58.0+ +35.6% +39.0% +32.2% +40.1%

Second Quarter 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

+11.3% Quarter-on-Quarter increase in Gross Operator Revenue in Q3 2018 over Q2 2018 to $26.7M reflecting strong growth in real money regulated gambling in both Italy and New Jersey

+8.6% Quarter-on-Quarter growth in Active Player-Days in Q3 2018 over Q2 2018 to 3,402,065 Active Player-Days

Significant growth experienced in New Jersey during Q3 2018 driven by the launch of GAN's second New Jersey client Ocean Resort Casino and the commencement of regulated Internet Sports betting

July 10, 2018 the Company launched Ocean Resort Casino's real money Internet gaming website (www.OceanOnlineCasino.com) together with a counterpart Simulated Gaming website (www.OceanSocialCasino.com)

September 1, 2018 the Company launched regulated Internet sports betting for client PaddyPower Betfair plc's enlarged US business 'FanDuel Group' (http://sportsbook.FanDuel.com)

September 12, 2018 the Company launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Overseas Internet Casino (www.WinStar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"GAN traded at record levels during these past two quarters with significant growth in Q3 driven by the launch of our second New Jersey client of regulated gaming accelerated by the first month of US Internet sports betting in September. The new Key Performance Indicator 'Gross Operator Revenue' identifies the GAN-enabled revenues delivered to our clients operating their Simulated Gaming and/or Regulated Gambling business on our technology Platform, in which GAN participates."

GAN continues its institutional outreach to the United States, where the Company conducts the predominant portion of its business activities. The expanded financial information flow supports the increasing number of suitably-qualified US institutional investors who engaged with GAN's equity story in late 2016, 2017 and in 2018. This Quarterly publication discloses the Active Player-Days, Average Revenue Per Active Player-Day (ARPDAU) and Gross Operator Revenue, in which GAN participates worldwide in regulated real money Internet gambling markets and Simulated Gaming.

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading B2B supplier of Internet gambling enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money Internet gambling encompassing Internet gaming Internet sports betting and/or virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN has fourteen (14) casino operators as clients of Simulated Gaming coast-to-coast across the US and Internationally; two (2) clients of real money Regulated Gambling in New Jersey; one (1) client of real money Regulated Gambling in Pennsylvania and ten (10) clients of real money Regulated Gambling in Europe.

The Internet Gambling System, developed in London under a UK Gambling Commission license, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gambling regulators. In April 2017 GAN was granted a Casino Service Industry Enterprise license by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement being GAN's first privileged gaming license in the United States. In May 2018, the US Supreme Court repealed PASPA and in September 2018 GAN launched Internet sports betting in New Jersey, available as an integrated option alongside Internet gaming.

For more information please visit www.GAN.com

FAQ's about Internet Gambling 'Platform', US Sports Betting, Simulated Gaming real money online Regulated Gaming

PLATFORM For investors and Industry analysts: The core of a "Platform" from both a technical and regulatory standpoint is the Player Account Management System i.e. where highly sensitive customer and player activity data is stored and processed. Other elements of Platform can include a sportsbook transaction engine, gaming content integrations, payment services, marketing services, trading services and other ancillary activities. However, the core functionality to describe B2B systems and services as a 'Platform' is the Player Account Management System. This is also the layer of B2B activity which tends to require regulatory approval as a 'Platform' since it is the focal point of data and player security. Therefore, without the Player Account Management System, a service provider might be offering very valuable B2B functionality but not in the strictest sense a 'Platform' ( source: Regulus Partners, an international gambling advisory group

US SPORTS The Federal ban on sports betting enshrined within Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act 1992 ("PASPA") was repealed by the Supreme Court of the United States on May 14, 2018 permitting individual US States to pass their own sports betting laws. On September 1, 2018, GAN's client PaddyPower Betfair plc launched Internet sports betting in New Jersey, integrated into GAN's enterprise-level Internet gambling software Platform.

SIMULATED GAMING 96% of Americans cannot legally play online casino games for real money. Launched in the US by GAN in January of 2014, Simulated Gaming allows these Americans to engage with a realistic for-entertainment-only online casino. American players may open an account online and purchase virtual credits with real money in order to extend their time playing their favourite casino games online. American casino patrons frequently cite ' practising at home online before visiting the casino ' as a major reason for playing casino gaming online, despite not being permitted to win real money.

' as a major reason for playing casino gaming online, despite not being permitted to win real money. REGULATED GAMING Real money online Regulated Gaming for GAN comprises wholly-regulated and US-compliant Internet gaming where end user players resident in wholly-legal jurisdictions deposit wager real money while playing casino games online. GAN received its first full US gaming licence in April 2017 awarded by the State of New Jersey. GAN's Regulated Gaming business activities are centred on the UK and Italy in Europe and the State of New Jersey in the US with preparations for launching real money regulated Internet gaming in Pennsylvania in H1 2019 now substantially progressed following the passage into law of enabling legislation on October 30, 2017. 1 The numbers contained herein are unaudited and derived from GAN's internal business intelligence reporting systems

