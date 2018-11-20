The "Europe Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe ADAS market is expected to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2018-2023.

The increasing government initiatives for mandating driver assistance system in order to lower road accidents is expected to proliferate market growth. Higher adoption of these systems in small cars is anticipated to further boost the market demand.

Rising levels of technological innovation as well as growing initiatives towards vehicle automation and self-drive cars have raised the demand for driver safety and assistance systems over the past decade. The adoption of ADAS applications such as ACC, BSD, LDW and night vision are leading to reduction in number of accidents.

Post the recession period of 2010, with a huge transformation in the automotive industry in Europe, there has been mass adoption and rapid penetration of ADAS by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and customers. Regular upgrading of ADAS technologies facilitate the competitiveness of the automotive market, thereby making it one of the largest markets of the global ADAS industry.

The growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors coupled with the high cost of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. In the rapidly growing vehicle automation and ADAS market, the big challenge is to improve system accuracy and performance without hiking the price. Active safety systems and ADAS are largely provided as optional packages in vehicles in Europe which are relatively expensive.

Key Players Profiled

Continental AG

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Bosch

BMW AG

Aisin Seiko Co.

Mobileye

Denso Corporation

Magna International

Ford Motor Company

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Europe Adas Market Market Overview

Chapter 3. Country-Wise Market Overview

Chapter 4. Europe Segment Overview

Chapter 5. EU5 by Segment

Chapter 6. Rest of EU by Segment

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Conclusion and Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/px45cj/analysis_on?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005329/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Safety