Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market to Reach $4.06 Bn, by 2024 at 12.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased demand for affordable reinforcement bars, rise in usage of TMT for constructing earthquake-resistant structures, and surge in construction projects such as bridges and dams would drive the growth of the Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market by Diameter (6-8 MM, 8-12 MM, and 12 MM & Above), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure), Grade (Fe-415, Fe-500, Fe-550, Fe-600, and Others), and Country (Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Rest of Balkans) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024. The report offers extensive analyses of the market dynamics, top investment pockets, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the Balkans TMT steel bar market generated $1.76 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $4.06 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2024.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



High demand for affordable reinforcement bars, increase in use of TMT in earthquake-resistant structures, and rise in the number of construction projects drive the growth of the market. However, technological constraints regarding high grade TMT bars hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increasing inflow of investments and EU support & cooperation for production of coal & steel would create new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4675

Fe-415 segment to maintain its lion's share by 2024

Fe-415 segment contributed more than half of the total market share in 2017, owing to its increased usage in reinforced cement concrete (RCC) constructions, especially in corrosion- and earthquake-prone areas for its high uniform elongation. This segment is expected to maintain its lion's share by 2024. However, Fe-600 segment would register the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2018 to 2024, owing to its ability to offer higher yield, toughness, and tensile strength in comparison to other grades. The report also analyzes Fe-500, Fe-550, and other segments.

12 mm & above segment to be lucrative segment through 2024

The 12 mm & above segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2024. It is a lucrative segment owing to its extensive adoption in the construction sector in Balkans and Europe. The study also analyzes the 8-12 mm and 6-8 mm segments.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4675

Infrastructure application segment to remain dominate through 2024

Infrastructure application segment contributed more than half of the total market share in 2017, owing to the growing use of construction of bridges, flyovers, dams, underground structure, high-rise buildings, concrete roads, and power plant. This segment is expected to remain dominant through 2024. However, commercial application segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2018 to 2024, owing to the requirement for super durability, resistance to corrosion, and weldability, which are offered by TMT steel bars. The residential application segment would witness gradual growth rate during the forecast period.

Bosnia & Herzegovina to grow the fastest through 2024

Significant rise in the production of steel, ferro alloys, iron, steel sheets, aluminum, tubes, bars, strips, and non-ferrous metals in Bosnia & Herzegovina have enabled the region to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2018 to 2024. However, rest of Balkans contributed nearly one-fourth of the total revenue share in 2017, owing to enormous investments in transportation & construction projects.

Frontrunners of the industry

The leading market players analyzed in the study include ArcelorMittal Zenica, Essar Steel, Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd., HUS Ltd., HBIS Group, MMD, Metalopromet d.o.o. Kula, SIJ Group, SIDERAL S.H.P.K., and TATA Steel. These players have implemented various strategies including collaborations, mergers & acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, expansions, and others to strengthen their position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Purchase an enterprise user license and get 1 month complimentary access to our Knowledge Tree subscription. Offer valid till 15th November 201 8 . (*Terms and Conditions apply)

Get subscription: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/30651

Similar Reports:

HDPE Pipes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Global Fiber Laser Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com