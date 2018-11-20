

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced on Tuesday that the bank will bring forward the publication of the latest Financial Stability Report and the results of the bank stress tests to November 28 from December 5.



'The change of date allows the Bank of England to fulfill a request from the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) to provide an analysis of how the EU Withdrawal Agreement will affect the Bank's ability to deliver its statutory remits for monetary and financial stability, including in a 'no deal, no transition' scenario,' the bank said in a statement.



'The TSC requested this be provided after the negotiations between the Government and Commission have concluded but in good time before any Parliamentary votes.'



The analysis will draw on material from both the FSR and market sensitive stress test results, and it will be sent to the TSC on November 29.



Consequently, the Financial Policy Committee Policy Meeting was brought forward to November 20 from November 28 and its record will be published on December 5.



