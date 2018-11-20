Universal mCloud Corp.: Universal mCloud to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / Universal mCloud Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD; OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics ("AI&A") and IoT-connected asset care technology, is pleased to announce its participation in the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5 at 5:30 PM PST / 2:30 PM EST. President and CEO of mCloud, Russel McMeekin, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

To access a live webcast of this presentation, please visit: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/mcld/. A replay will be available 60 days following the presentation.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About Universal mCloud Corp.

Universal mCloud is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with technology and operations centers in San Francisco, CA and Bristol, PA. mCloud is an Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, IoT connected asset care cloud solution company utilizing connected IoT devices, AI, deep energy analytics, secure mobile and 3D technologies that rally all asset stakeholders around an Asset-Circle-of-Care™, providing complete real-time and historical data coupled with guidance and advice based on deep analytics and diagnostics resulting in optimal performance and care of critical equipment. It's all about the asset. The powerful and secure AssetCare™ environment is accessible everywhere, 24/7 through standard mobile devices, ruggedized headsets, and web browsers. For more information, visit www.mCloudCorp.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

