Market research plays a decisive role in the success of startups. Apart from having a unique product or service and the right human resource, startups need to include market size analysis in their business functions. This helps them in differentiating between the market that is available and the market that needs to be addressed. This differentiation helps in developing a customer-specified product offering. Moreover, market size analysis gives an idea of the trends driving products' and services' demand. Market sizing also gives an understanding of the substitute products that could impact the market of your products and services.

"Startups planning to enter a market should be prepared to face heavy competition. With the aid of market size analysis, they will gain a comprehensive view of the market size and will be able to plan their strategies according to the market dynamics," says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research.

Strategies for Market Size Analysis:

Define subsegment of the market

Determining subsegments for the market forms the elementary step of any market size analysis. This gives detailed information about various segments of the market and helps in addressing the needs and demands of each segment separately. Since startups don't have a large customer base, it becomes vital for them to target these subsegments before expanding their business. To know how market size analysis can help in determining market segments and the growth of businesses, get in touch with our experts.

Conduct top-down market sizing

A top-down analysis is the market approach used for the market size analysis in determining the potential of the total market. After estimating the potential of the market, a company's share in the market is evaluated. This helps in fabricating strategies according to the market potential and ensures the growth of the business. For more information on the top market size analysis strategies used by companies in estimating market potential, consult with our industry experts.

Administer bottom-up analysis

Potential sales of a business are estimated to determine a total figure of sales. This approach of calculating the total sales figure is termed as bottom-up analysis. It helps in defining the profitability of products, the sales of competitive products, and current sales. Bottom-up analysis usually delivers more precise results. To access the complete list of strategies used for market size analysis, view the full article here!

