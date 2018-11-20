Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2018) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that the Company has received formal notification from Cordoba Minerals (TSXV: CDB) that Cordoba is proceeding with the Phase 1 Earn-In Expenditure pursuant to the (previously announced August 27 2018) Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement on the Perseverance Porphyry Copper project located in Arizona.

Drilling continues at Perseverance.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project near Kingman, AZ, where we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 8+ km west of the Company's property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Perseverance Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

