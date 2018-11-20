

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $277 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $9.59 billion from $9.32 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $9.59 Bln vs. $9.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.4 - $14.8 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.09 - $5.19 Full year revenue guidance: $42.5 - $42.9 Bln



