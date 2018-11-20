Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest route optimization study for a petroleum industry clientThe client is a renowned player in the petroleum industry and has an independent exploration and production company producing petroleum products and oil/natural gas in the United States, Canada, and Malaysia. The main of the company was to optimize their transportation schedules and routes to meet tight delivery timelines. They also wanted to improve their customer services and availability on any delivery route variances.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005223/en/

Route optimization techniques for a petroleum industry client. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to latest studies, the U.S. is the largest producer of refined petroleum products in the world and the petroleum industry has a vital role to play in the country's GDP. Morever, the petroleum industry is expected to show steady market growth in the coming years. This has made the sector highly competitive and companies are looking for advancements in current methods to minimize the process of energy loss to stay ahead in the market. Companies are also opting new approaches to extract, process, and deliver oil efficiently till the destination. Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's analytics dashboards provide the opportunity to make business functions more efficient and agile.

"Our route optimization solutions helped the client in figuring out the most direct and efficient routes to all stops and destinations, which ultimately improved their overall productivity by reducing costs and time significantly," says a market expert from Quantzig.

To know more about the corporate and financial information required for route optimization, request a proposal.

Quantzig's route optimization solutions helped the client to streamline processes, reduce fuel costs, and increase overall efficiency. This also helped the company in improving their service levels and building a competitive edge over competitors. Moreover, our solutions aided in enhancing customer communication regarding orders and their arrival times; thus, augmenting the overall efficiency.

The route optimization engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce route planning time.

Improve the accuracy of estimated order arrival times.

To know more about the impact of route optimization in reducing fuel costs of production companies, Get in touch.

The route optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing customer communication.

Monitoring the financial viability of a specific route.

To know more about the importance of route optimization in the petroleum industry,Request more information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005223/en/

Contacts:

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us