

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $161 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $4.37 billion from $4.31 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 to $5.55



