The value of the global medical robot market is expected to reach a value of USD 11.36 billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.58% during 2018-2023.
The European medical robot market is expected to grow to a value of USD 1.9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.07%.
The major factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region is that many governments in the region have various healthcare reimbursement plans for its citizens. There is also a facility of cross-border healthcare in the region which implies that a person who belongs to a country which is part of the European Union (EU), can seek medical help in any of the countries belonging to the EU.
The person will get reimbursed by their home country including the cost of prescription and delivery of medicines. This region has advanced Health Technology Assessment plans which measure the value added by a new technology to the sector.
