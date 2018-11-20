Piramal Pharma Solutions Unveils its New cGMP Kilo Lab Suite for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) at Ennore, Chennai

CHENNAI, India, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the completion of its new cGMP kilo lab suite at its API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) site in Ennore, Chennai, India. The suite will formally open on December 1, 2018. Ennore is a key API site in the PPS integrated site network, with capabilities from early development through commercial manufacturing, with an available capacity of over 300kL. The site supplies Key Starting Materials, Registered Starting Materials, Advanced Intermediates and APIs for both large pharma and biotech firms, in North America, Europe, and RoW markets.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659399/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Logo.jpg )



Anchored by a world-class R&D center, the cGMP kilo lab facility at Ennore will bridge the gap between Discovery and early Clinical development, addressing the needs of several discovery customers that want to rapidly advance their programs into the clinic. The facility operates in an ISO-8 certified clean room environment, with single fluid utility systems, supports temperatures ranging from -90°C to 200°C, and can handle batch sizes of up to 15 kg. Subsequent development and manufacturing of APIs as the programs advance can be carried out at the Piramal sites in Riverview (USA), Aurora (Canada), Digwal (India), in addition to Ennore.

Vivek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, said, "Ennore continues to grow in terms of customer interest. Recently, we have seen an increase in demand for stand-alone early cGMP development projects, further augmented by requests from our discovery customers, to support early clinical development API supply from India. By adding this new cGMP kilo lab, we can now supply Phase I clinical requirements through several Piramal sites: Ennore, Riverview, and Aurora. With this kilo lab addition, we continue to offer choices to our partners, as they seek to advance projects from 'Concept to Commercial', all within the Piramal network."

About Piramal Enterprises Limited

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is one of India's large diversified companies, with a presence in Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Insights & Analytics. PEL's consolidated revenues were over US$1.6 billion in FY2018, with ~46% of revenues generated from outside India.

In Pharma, through an end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries, PEL sells a portfolio of niche differentiated pharma products and provides an entire pool of pharma services (including in the areas of injectable, HPAPI etc.). The Company is also strengthening its presence in the Consumer Product segment in India.

PEL's Healthcare Insights & Analytics business is the premier provider of healthcare analytics, data & insight products and services to the world's leading pharma, biotech and medical technology companies and enables them to take informed business decisions.

In Financial Services, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd is registered as a housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB) and engaged in various financial services businesses. It provides both wholesale and retail funding opportunities across sectors. In real estate, the platform provides housing finance and other financing solutions across the entire capital stack ranging from early stage private equity, structured debt, senior secured debt, construction finance, and flexi lease rental discounting. The wholesale business in non-real estate sector includes separate verticals - Corporate Finance Group (CFG) and Emerging Corporate Lending (ECL). CFG provides customized funding solutions to companies across sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, roads, industrials, auto components etc. while ECL focuses on lending towards Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). PCHFL through its group companies provides customized strategies for institutional and retail investors such as Mumbai Redevelopment Fund and Apartment Fund focused (through Piramal Fund Management) and strategic partnerships with leading global pension funds such as CPPIB, APG and Ivanhoe Cambridge. The division has also launched a Distressed Asset Investing platform with Bain Capital Credit - India Resurgence Fund that will invest in equity and/or debt in assets across sectors (other than real estate) to drive restructuring with active participation in turnaround. PEL also has long term equity investments worth ~US$1 billion in Shriram Group, a leading financial conglomerate in India.

PEL is listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India.

For Investors:

Investor Relations

Hitesh Dhaddha

+91-22-3046-6444

Devanshi Dhruva

+91-22-3046 6376

investor.relations@piramal.com

For Media:

Corporate Communications

Dimple Kapur

+91-22-3351-4269

Dimple.Kapur@piramal.com

Niyati Vora

+91-22-3351-4124

Niyati.Vora@piramal.com