Explore 5 Megatrends to Reduce Energy Consumption and Boost Business Bottom Line at EMEX London

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Many businesses have an enormous opportunity to both pollute less and save money by making quite straightforward 'bread-and-butter' changes. EMEX brings dynamic leaders together where they will inspire and enthuse many others to drive energy efficiency to the top of the business agenda in the UK.

Energy is a cost to most organisations that has grown as a proportion of overall expenditure in recent years. All energy consuming organisations need to manage energy consumption if they are to avoid the impact of price increases on the products or services they provide. In this context, the case for investing in energy efficiency has never been stronger and of course, the cheapest energy is the energy organisations don't use.

There is considerable potential to make large energy cost and carbon emission savings through the installation of energy efficiency measures. The energy efficiency technologies that deliver these savings are readily available, tried and tested, and often repay their initial capital cost within just a few years.

Such improvements can provide significant long-term cash savings for organisations and reduced exposure to future changes in energy costs. Protecting the environment is also an important motivator for action, as well as improving energy efficiency as a way to increase competitiveness and protect business reputation.

Taking place on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 November 2018 at ExCeL in London, EMEX (www.emexlondon.com ) is the must-attend energy management show that connects all energy users with leading experts, policy makers, suppliers and technical solutions with more than 130 exhibitors, 80 seminars across 5 topical theatres, and over 100 speakers.

EMEX reveals 5 energy efficiency megatrends that can save energy, cut down costs and reduce carbon emissions for many UK businesses.

1. Energy Efficiency is being driven to the Top of the UK's business agenda

More business leaders are recognising that climate change is a real threat, and many are leading the way in making it a priority in business decisions. Boardrooms are beginning to build climate risks into their business plans which means that sustainability and energy management will continue to become more and more relevant.

The Knowledge, Skills and Experience Theatre will cover a vast range of energy management strategies and experiences across various sectors, providing attendees with the vital knowledge and new skills on how to build a robust business case for investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, and gain buy-in from senior stakeholders.

2. Technology is fast evolving

With over 130 exhibitors ranging from major utilities to brokers and consultants, equipment manufacturers to training companies and showcasing a broad range of energy efficient solutions and services under one roof, EMEX has become a unique opportunity to learn about the new technology, systems and services available in this fast-changing environment. Many case studies will be shared in the Facilities, Technology and Innovation theatre

3. Being flexible in your energy supply can be a very compelling investment

DSR creates opportunities for flexible businesses to earn revenue by supporting National Grid in times of peak demand or system stress by shifting or reducing demand, or by making capacity available through renewable on-site generation when required.

The Flexible Power Zone, in partnership with Power Responsive (National Grid). This area is designed for the uninitiated to understand and evaluate this widely talked about opportunity.

4. On-site generation, renewable, EV and the energy storage revolution theenergy sector.

Corporations are realising that shifting to more efficient, environmentally friendly renewable energy can be important to bottom lines. Businesses should embrace renewables as a way to find and improve efficiencies and reduce energy costs.

Batteries are the hot topic of the moment, so get a grip on technology development and the necessary changes in the electricity codes to increase the income generated by batteries.

In the Renewable Energy, Supply and Storage Theatre, you can learn about the main challenges when considering the installation of all types of on-site generation and gather key learnings to effectively deploy it and gain commercial benefits.

While renewable energy needs to replace traditional energy, electric vehicles need to replace fossil fuel vehicles. July 2018 saw the introduction of the government's Road to Zero strategy. Specifically, this sets out plans to reform building regulations to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle charge points, invest in new charging infrastructure, and ban the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars from 2040.

5. Taxes and regulations are changing

From April 2019 , the rules on energy and carbon reporting are changing. Under the new SECR framework, the government estimates that around 11,900 businesses will be required to report annually on their energy and carbon performance with many that will have to do it for the first time

, the rules on energy and carbon reporting are changing. Under the new SECR framework, the government estimates that around 11,900 businesses will be required to report annually on their energy and carbon performance with many that will have to do it for the first time Get prepared for ESOS Phase 2 and the latest version of ISO 50001 certification. Plan well ahead to ensure a smooth process for ESOS Phase 2 that has a deadline on 5 December 2019 and an easy transition to ISO 50001:2018 by August 2021 . ESOS Lead Assessors will provide first-hand experience from ESOS phase 1 while leading experts from BSI, DNV GL, SGS and BRE will be at the show to help to transition or get certified to the revised standard.

6. Collaboration and knowledge sharing

With such diverse solutions, knowledge and expertise on offer, it is not surprising that thousands of small and medium businesses, as well as household names such as NHS, British Airways, Harrods, Hilton Worldwide, Boots, RBS, TATA, British Land, Ministry of Defence, AstraZeneca, Sodexo, BAE Systems, Co-Operative Group, Ofgem, Network Rail, MITIE, CBRE, Whitbread, Mitchells and Butlers, British Telecom, House of Fraser and many county and city councils are already registered to network and share their knowledge at EMEX 2018.

EMEX is an annual exhibition that takes place on 21 and 22 November 2018 at ExCeL London.

The Energy Management Exhibition is for everyone responsible for increasing their organisation's energy efficiency. EMEX establishes and builds partnerships between business, third-party intermediaries, training suppliers, government and public bodies to accelerate the adoption and the implementation of energy efficiency measures in order to reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

We do this by providing an event platform across which stakeholders can share knowledge, technologies and expertise. We'll help business find innovative and effective solutions to the challenges they are facing.

It is free to register to attend the show. There are 130+ exhibitors and over 80 seminar sessions. More information can be found at emexlondon.com. https://www.emexlondon.com/