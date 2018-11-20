Search Solution Group Named #1 Best Place to Work in Charlotte NC!

Where is the Best Place to Work in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Search Solution Group is the best place to work in Charlotte. Based on third-party surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, Search Solution Group has been named the #1 best mid-size company to work for in Charlotte in 2018.

This is the 5th consecutive year that Search Solution Group has been named to the best places to work list in Charlotte, however, this year is the highest SSG has ever been rated! Search Solution Group was rated the #1 Best Place to Work In Charlotte, and the #1 best recruitment firm in Charlotte.

"It is so exciting to have been honored as a best place to work for five years in a row. Each year it means even more as we grow and keep progressing. I am so proud of each and every person who's helped us get where we are and I am so excited for the future."

Dave Holtzman, Partner

This award recognizes companies that have benefits, policies, and practices that are among the best compared to other local businesses. This year we are proud to have added flex hours, additional benefits, more resources for personal development, more structured growth plans for new employees, more standardized training programs to aid in quicker success, company-wide happy hours, an increased attention to being active in the community, and company-wide events.

An upbeat awards ceremony took place at Topgolf where the rankings were revealed of the honorees. Search Solution Group was awarded the #1 best company, and the best mid-sized recruitment firm to work for in Charlotte! Congratulations to all of the honorees of 2018 for the recognition, and for making the event an experience of a lifetime.

Our firm is built on 6 core values - Integrity, Responsiveness, Dependability, Tenacity, Fun, but most important, Grit.

"Being named the best place to work for five years in a row is an amazing honor and especially to be ranked #1 this year is quite the feat. I am so proud of the team effort we've all put in; we have worked harder this year to make SSG the best place to work and this award really validates those efforts."

Ashley Goldberg, Partner

Here's a quick clip celebrating the past year:

About Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal is an accredited local business newspaper outlet, where they post the latest breaking business news, updated throughout the day, as well as the latest news of 17 industries, dozens of popular topics from around the nation and the latest networking and marketing alerts.

About Search Solution Group

Search Solution Group is the nation's premier headhunting and executive search firm specializing in industry-specific headhunting. SSG finds the absolute best talent in the disciplines of Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Information Technology, Marketing, Sales, Life Sciences, Operations Management, Supply Chain, Compensation & Benefits and more. The network of top national headhunters specializes in placing upper-level management and C-Level positions while also catering to client's mid-level roles as well. With multiple tiers of service available to business partners and industry-leading success rates, it is no wonder why Search Solution Group has grown the way it has.

