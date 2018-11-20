CloudCommerce, Inc.: CloudCommerce Reports 37% Revenue Increase in 3rd Quarter 2018

Company Also Reports Increased Revenue of 143% for Nine Months Over the Same Period in the Prior Year

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD), a leading provider of data driven marketing and communication solutions, today announced the filing of its third quarter 2018 financial results , with consolidated financials showing continued improvement across all financial metrics over the previous year-over-year quarter.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $3,276,852, an increase of 37% over the same quarter in the prior year. The net loss decreased to ($104,893), a reduction of 71% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $8,750,610, an increase of 143% over the same period in the prior year. The net loss decreased to ($1,263,586), a reduction of 25% over the same period in the prior year. This progress was initially due to the acquisition of Parscale Digital , then fueled by subsequent organic operating results.

"We're pleased to announce this most recent quarter showing improved results from our operations," commented CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. "We're encouraged by the efforts of our team members to build upon our previous acquisitions, and to nurture the opportunities that have arisen along the way. This progress represents ongoing value for our shareholders, made by our hardworking employees."

