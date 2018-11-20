

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and SparkCognition said Tuesday they plan to launch SkyGrid, a new company that will enable the future of urban aerial mobility. The new company will build artificial intelligence or AI- and blockchain-powered airspace management software platform.



Austin, Texas-based SkyGrid will develop a software platform to ensure the safe, secure integration of autonomous cargo and passenger air vehicles in the global airspace.



The companies noted that using blockchain technology, AI-enabled dynamic traffic routing, data analytics and cybersecurity features, SkyGrid's platform will go beyond unmanned aircraft systems or UAS traffic management (UTM).



The platform will enable SkyGrid customers to safely perform a broad range of missions and services using UAS, including package delivery, industrial inspections and emergency assistance.



'SkyGrid merges expertise in AI, blockchain, security and aviation to deliver breakthrough technological advancements for the rapidly-growing urban aerial mobility industry. By offering scalable and robust capabilities in a single, integrated framework, SkyGrid will make large-scale air vehicle applications more practical and accessible,' said Amir Husain, who will serve as CEO of SkyGrid in addition to his role as founder and CEO of SparkCognition.



